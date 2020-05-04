A woman, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, walks along the promenade at Marina Bay in Singapore on May 4. Photo: AFP
Ministers defend Singapore’s handling of Covid-19 outbreak as cases surge past 18,000

  • Pressed for answers on the spate of infections among migrant workers, ministers said authorities had responded ‘squarely and quickly’ once the situation became apparent
  • The government has promised a comprehensive review on its approach to the outbreak once the crisis is over
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 8:26pm, 4 May, 2020

