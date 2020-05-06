The ABS-CBN network was forced off the air on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ ABS-CBN shutdown: TV network ‘did not attack Duterte’, Lopez matriarch says
- Conchita Lopez Taylor, matriarch of the Lopez family who owns the company, saw ABS-CBN’s first shutdown in 1972, when Ferdinand Marcos seized its facilities
- As its channels are switched off again, Taylor says the reason isn’t as clear this time, with politicians also volleying blame over the broadcaster’s shutdown
Topic | The Philippines
