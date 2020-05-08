Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung displays a QR code promoting ‘The Taiwan Model for Combating Covid-19’. Photo: EPA
US push for Taiwan WHO observer status seen falling flat in Southeast Asia
- Diplomatic observers said that the sway China holds over many economies in the region would preclude them offering their support to the US-led effort
- The way US President Donald Trump’s administration has framed the issue as one of its many proxy battles with Beijing is also likely to put countries off
Topic | United States
Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung displays a QR code promoting ‘The Taiwan Model for Combating Covid-19’. Photo: EPA