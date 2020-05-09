Nearly 3 million Indonesians have been laid off due to Covid-19. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Coronavirus: anxiety over Chinese workers in Indonesia as job losses increase

  • ‘Society is not ready to welcome foreign workers,’ says provincial governor as legislators reject the arrival of 500 Chinese migrant workers
  • Xenophobia over the origins of Covid-19 and nearly 3 million job losses are bringing long-simmering resentment to the boil
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tito Summa
Updated: 2:36pm, 9 May, 2020

