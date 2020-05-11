Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change the law to allow a prosecutor ally to stay in his post. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Don’t destroy this country’: Japan celebrities break with tradition to lead anti-Abe protest on social media

  • Critics say Hiromu Kurokawa, an ally of PM Shinzo Abe who was supposed to retire in February, is being primed to replace the current prosecutor general
  • Abe wants to change the law to allow the 63-year-old to continue working – raising favouritism concerns and sparking a rare outcry from Japan’s famous
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:55pm, 11 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change the law to allow a prosecutor ally to stay in his post. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE