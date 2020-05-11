A migrant worker looks out from a train that will take him to his home state of Uttar Pradesh, in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases spike as India prepares to exit lockdown
- The spread of the virus shows no sign of slowing, despite the country having been locked down since March 25
- In past three days it has registered nearly 11,000 cases and experts fear worse is to come as rail services restart and migrant workers return home
