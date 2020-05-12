Children play in water to beat the heat during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sindh province, Pakistan. Photo: EPA
Analysis |
Pakistan emerges from ‘smart lockdown’ as Imran Khan faces criticism for coronavirus response
- The country of 200 million is lifting restrictions despite a rise in infections
- Leader Imran Khan had championed a lockdown that was less severe than in other countries, but now there is fear the measures did not go far enough
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Children play in water to beat the heat during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Sindh province, Pakistan. Photo: EPA