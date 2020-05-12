The crown prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, is well known for his social media presence and his involvement in football. Photo: ESPNFC
Outcry as Malaysian actor Patrick Teoh arrested over insult to Johor crown prince TMJ

  • The actor was remanded for using an expletive in a Facebook post in response to an old video of Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, known as TMJ
  • Four rights groups criticised the Johor police’s use of the Communication and Multimedia Act, which has been used against government critics
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:35pm, 12 May, 2020

