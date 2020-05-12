Australia’s former foreign minister Julie Bishop has called for ‘quiet diplomacy’ with China regarding an inquiry into the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Avoid blame game with China on coronavirus probe, say Australian former foreign ministers

  • Former top diplomats Julie Bishop and Gareth Evans say Australia’s public push for a legal inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to fail
  • Instead, the country should be employing ‘quiet diplomacy’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
John Power
John Power

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australia’s former foreign minister Julie Bishop has called for ‘quiet diplomacy’ with China regarding an inquiry into the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE