Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad: not a fan of his successor. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysian government illegitimate, says Mahathir, after no-confidence vote blocked

  • ‘I think Muhyiddin is illegitimate’, the ousted prime minister, 94, says of his successor as the Perikatan Nasional government blocks a no-confidence vote
  • Speaker Ariff Md Yusof says government still busy dealing with Covid-19 pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:34pm, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad: not a fan of his successor. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE