In Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have claims to the South China Sea. File photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asean stays on the sidelines as South China Sea tensions mount

  • Vietnam and the Philippines have lodged protests against China’s activities but other Southeast Asian states have been restrained in reacting
  • While Washington’s presence is welcome, Asean countries will not publicly admit it and neither will they attempt a collective response, says an analyst
Topic |   South China Sea
Nyshka Chandran
Nyshka Chandran

Updated: 11:31am, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In Southeast Asia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines have claims to the South China Sea. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE