A shop selling headscarves in Kuala Lumpur. Businesses in Malaysia are reopening amid signs measures against the coronavirus are bearing fruit. Photo: AP
Malaysia is beating coronavirus, so why should Muhyiddin be worried?
- The country, once the worst hit in Southeast Asia, is now relaxing measures after a stunning turnaround in fortunes
- But the new prime minister is not getting the credit. Rather, attention is now returning to his democratic legitimacy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
