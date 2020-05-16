A shop selling headscarves in Kuala Lumpur. Businesses in Malaysia are reopening amid signs measures against the coronavirus are bearing fruit. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia is beating coronavirus, so why should Muhyiddin be worried?

  • The country, once the worst hit in Southeast Asia, is now relaxing measures after a stunning turnaround in fortunes
  • But the new prime minister is not getting the credit. Rather, attention is now returning to his democratic legitimacy
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 2:00pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A shop selling headscarves in Kuala Lumpur. Businesses in Malaysia are reopening amid signs measures against the coronavirus are bearing fruit. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE