Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to three wealthy tycoons who he had previously threatened with arrest for economic crimes, thanking them for their help in the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
If Philippine tycoons are back in Duterte’s good books, what happened to ABS-CBN?
- After coming to power in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared he wanted to ‘destroy the oligarchs that are embedded in government’
- He made peace with three tycoons who contributed to the Covid-19 fight, but sidelined the Lopez family – whose ABS-CBN network was forced off the air
Topic | The Philippines
