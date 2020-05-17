Mukhriz Mahathir, who is PPBM deputy president, last week maintained he still held majority support in the Kedah state assembly. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Mukhriz Mahathir, son of Malaysia’s former PM, remains defiant despite being forced to quit as Kedah chief minister
- The move against Mukhriz has been interpreted as current Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s latest reprisal against efforts to unseat him
- Muhyiddin replaced Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister in March after the king determined Mahathir had lost the confidence of parliament
Topic | Malaysia
