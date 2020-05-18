Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah pictured at Monday’s parliamentary sitting. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysian king speaks, but no other business for parliament

  • Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah addressed recent political turmoil and weighed in on tensions in the South China Sea during the one-day session
  • Former leader Mahathir Mohamad was among 107 lawmakers on the opposition benches, the first time since he became an MP in 1964
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 2:05pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah pictured at Monday’s parliamentary sitting. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE