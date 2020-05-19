Singaporean Daren Tang said the World Intellectual Property Organisation would continue to be “neutral and professional” in its efforts to safeguard global intellectual property and patents. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore official set to head UN intellectual property agency says focus is on staying ‘neutral’

  • Daren Tang beat China’s Wang Binying in a vote earlier this year and Singapore moved to make clear he was not Washington’s proxy
  • The 48-year-old says he intends to ‘call out’ unilateralism and be a bridge between countries while helming the World Intellectual Property Organisation
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:44pm, 19 May, 2020

