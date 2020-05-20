South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds the hand of Lee Yong-soo during a trip to a comfort women's cemetery in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea. Photo: EPA
The ‘comfort women’ of South Korea: pawns in a political game?
- Lee Yong-soo, 91, shocked South Korea by saying she and fellow survivors of Japanese wartime brothels were being exploited for political ends
- Her bombshell claim fuels concerns the women are being used for a nationalistic, domestic agenda
Topic | South Korea
