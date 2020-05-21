People exercise along a promenade in Melbourne. Victoria state is pushing ahead with the message that it is open to trade with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s state of Victoria pushing ahead with belt and road plans, despite Canberra’s objections

  • Victoria plans to sign agreements for investment under China’s Belt and Road Initiative within weeks, as Beijing ramps up trade tensions with Australia
  • Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton asked the state government to justify taking part in a ‘propaganda exercise’ for Beijing
John Power
Updated: 6:36pm, 21 May, 2020

