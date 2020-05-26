A passenger wearing protective gear arrives at New Delhi’s airport after India resumed domestic flights on Monday. China will repatriate citizens from India on five flights between June 2 and June 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
China offers flights to evacuate citizens from coronavirus-hit India, as border tensions rise
- The Chinese embassy is arranging five chartered flights to repatriate citizens, as Covid-19 cases in India surge and a strict lockdown is eased
- This comes amid reports of rising border tensions between the two Asian giants and clashes along the Line of Actual Control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
