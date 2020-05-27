A protester stands in front of riot police in Causeway Bay during a demonstration against Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong national security law heightens South Korea’s painful choice: US or China?

  • US pressure on South Korea to cut its reliance on Chinese supply chains is likely to grow if city is stripped of its special trading status, experts say
  • Both countries are key to South Korea’s economy and in preventing aggression from Pyongyang, but China is biggest trading partner by far
Topic |   US-China relations
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 6:00pm, 27 May, 2020

