A protester stands in front of riot police in Causeway Bay during a demonstration against Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong national security law heightens South Korea’s painful choice: US or China?
- US pressure on South Korea to cut its reliance on Chinese supply chains is likely to grow if city is stripped of its special trading status, experts say
- Both countries are key to South Korea’s economy and in preventing aggression from Pyongyang, but China is biggest trading partner by far
Topic | US-China relations
A protester stands in front of riot police in Causeway Bay during a demonstration against Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: DPA