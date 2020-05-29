Riot police detain a group of people in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on May 27, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asean and India unlikely to pressure Beijing over Hong Kong national security law: experts
- Most Southeast Asian governments see Beijing’s position on Hong Kong as part of its internal affairs, the analysts say
- While India has stayed silent, escalating tensions over its border disputes with China may push it to make a statement
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
