US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference on China on May 29, 2020. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea’s lukewarm response to Trump’s G7 plan hints at struggle to balance US, China

  • Experts say Seoul would ordinarily celebrate being part of the grouping, but does not want to be seen as challenging Beijing
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Seoul and Washington could be ‘good partners’ in pushing back against China’s military advances
Topic |   South Korea
John Power
John Power

Updated: 6:30pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference on China on May 29, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE