Indian and Chinese flags are seen in Beijing. Troops along the shared border have been locked in a tense stand-off for nearly a month, with India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday admitting to tensions. Photo: AFP
China using border tensions to warn India not to side with US: ex-foreign secretary Shyam Saran
- The former diplomat said Beijing’s recent moves, including its Hong Kong security law, suggest it will be ‘more assertive post-pandemic’
- India will head the WHO Executive Council and may influence two critical issues for Beijing: a coronavirus investigation and Taiwan’s observer status
