Protesters outside the New Zealand parliament in Wellington demonstrate against the killing by US police of Minneapolis man George Floyd. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

George Floyd killing stirs Asian feelings on region’s own racial strife, from police custody deaths in Malaysia to Chinese privilege in Singapore

  • The death of the unarmed black man in Minnesota has prompted Asians not only to demonstrate, but to reflect on their own prejudices too
  • In Malaysia, Indians are most likely to die in custody; in Indonesia, Papuans have long faced discrimination; in Singapore, there is a notion of Chinese privilege
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Kimberly LimTashny Sukumaran
Kimberly Lim and Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters outside the New Zealand parliament in Wellington demonstrate against the killing by US police of Minneapolis man George Floyd. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE