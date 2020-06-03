Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Ho Ching sparks social media stir with US vs Hong Kong protests post

  • The wife of Lee Hsien Loong shared a cartoon from Singapore media contrasting Donald Trump’s reaction to protests in the US and Hong Kong
  • China’s Global Times lauded the post, but it has attracted criticism in Hong Kong, Taiwan and from some social media users in Singapore
Dewey SimKimberly Lim
Dewey Sim in Singapore and Kimberly Lim

Updated: 4:56pm, 3 Jun, 2020

