Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, pictured in 2017. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Ho Ching sparks social media stir with US vs Hong Kong protests post
- The wife of Lee Hsien Loong shared a cartoon from Singapore media contrasting Donald Trump’s reaction to protests in the US and Hong Kong
- China’s Global Times lauded the post, but it has attracted criticism in Hong Kong, Taiwan and from some social media users in Singapore
Topic | Singapore
