Malaysia’s government in mid-May had quietly and without public fanfare awarded the usage of 5G spectrum to local companies. Photo: AP
Malaysia U-turns on 5G permits for local companies after backlash over lack of tender
- In mid-May, the government quietly and without fanfare awarded the usage of 5G airwaves to five local players, bypassing a previously promised tender
- Before Wednesday’s about-face, Malaysia’s Axiata had said it would select two equipment providers, breaking China’s Huawei’s hold on the industry
Topic | Malaysia
