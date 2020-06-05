South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second left, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, second right, salute the national flag during an annual ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising last month. Photo: DPA
In South Korea, history and free speech collide in a battle to define democracy

  • A North Korean defector has been convicted for spreading ‘false facts’ about a seminal moment in the South’s struggle for democracy
  • The case has shone a light on both the limits of free speech and the bitter fights to interpret history that continue to rage in South Korea
John Power
Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2020

