Both countries, with strong leaders and nationalistic political discourses, may seek to avoid the appearance of compromise on the issue of sovereignty. Photo: AP
India-China standoff talks will focus on troops returning to ‘pre-dispute’ positions: experts
- Saturday’s meeting will involve Lieutenant General-ranked officials on both sides, a move that has been described as unprecedented
- India will call for things to return to the way they were a month ago but should also seek clarity on sovereignty along the 3,488km disputed border, experts say
China-India border dispute
