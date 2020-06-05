Job losses in Malaysia rose 42 per cent in the January-March quarter compared with the same period last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia unveils US$8.2 billion package to save jobs amid coronavirus recession

  • Unemployment in Malaysia is expected to be higher than the 2018 recession and the 1997 Asian financial crisis, government data shows
  • The package comes amid rumours that members of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s coalition are defecting to support Mahathir Mohamad
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 4:25pm, 5 Jun, 2020

