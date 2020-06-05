Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Mahathir slams Muhyiddin over probes into his allies as Malaysia’s power tussle deepens

  • Mahathir Mohamad says the allegedly arbitrary investigations are an ‘abuse’ of the government’s powers and resemble tactics employed during the Najib era
  • Mahathir and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin both belong to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which is divided into two factions
Tashny SukumaranBhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 7:42pm, 5 Jun, 2020

