A still from footage that emerged last month appearing to show the burial of sea of an Indonesian crew member of the Chinese fishing vessel Long Xing 629. Photo: Handout
Indonesia urged to impose tighter rules for Chinese fishing vessel recruitment after seamen’s deaths
- Some activists say a moratorium is necessary while Beijing and Jakarta probe the deaths of four Indonesians who worked aboard Chinese fishing vessels
- Companies reportedly post job offers on Facebook promising attractive wages to lure unsuspecting Indonesians with little seafaring experience
Topic | Indonesia
