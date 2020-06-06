Demonstrators rally outside the Chinese consulate on November 21, 2018. Photo: AP
Philippines’ move to keep US military pact reveals shift in South China Sea calculations
- The decision comes as Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the sea fuels anxieties in the region and Manila grapples with the coronavirus crisis
- Experts say the move would likely be viewed with relief by other claimants and could offer the US a chance to reset its strategic ties with the Philippines
Topic | The Philippines
Demonstrators rally outside the Chinese consulate on November 21, 2018. Photo: AP