Demonstrators rally outside the Chinese consulate on November 21, 2018. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines’ move to keep US military pact reveals shift in South China Sea calculations

  • The decision comes as Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the sea fuels anxieties in the region and Manila grapples with the coronavirus crisis
  • Experts say the move would likely be viewed with relief by other claimants and could offer the US a chance to reset its strategic ties with the Philippines
Topic |   The Philippines
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 4:15pm, 6 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators rally outside the Chinese consulate on November 21, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE