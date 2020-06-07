Nurses and health care workers attend a ‘Black Lives Matter’ rally in New York City. Photo: AFP
George Floyd death: what India can learn from Black Lives Matter
- Thousands of African nationals currently live in India, some enticed by New Delhi’s conscious effort to attract students and medical tourists
- But from being denied housing to being called the N-word in the street, many say they face racism everyday in a society where it seems deeply ingrained
Topic | India
