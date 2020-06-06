An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Photo: AP
India, China’s top generals hold talks at Himalayan border amid efforts to defuse month-long stand-off
- The high-level talks to ease the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control come a day after Indian and Chinese diplomats discussed the boundary flare-up via videoconference
- Analysts say the meeting alone is unlikely to resolve the crisis but would help New Delhi to determine the reasons behind Chinese aggression
Topic | China-India border dispute
An Indian Army truck crosses Chang la pass near Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Photo: AP