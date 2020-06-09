Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s then-prime minister, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in this 2016 file photo. Photo: Reuters
China should drop ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomacy to set itself apart from Trump’s America, former Australia PM says
- Malcolm Turnbull, who led Australia from 2015-2018, said Beijing’s bellicose foreign policy was counterproductive and risked alienating potential partners
- Canberra wants to maintain good ties with both China and the US, he said, as well as expand relations with India, Indonesia and others in the region
Topic | Australia
Malcolm Turnbull, Australia’s then-prime minister, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in this 2016 file photo. Photo: Reuters