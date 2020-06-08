A man walks past the Elections Department centre in Singapore on June 8. The city state has announced special measures for elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
Singapore reveals coronavirus-era election measures, as July poll speculation increases
- The Elections Department announced more polling stations, time bands for voters and priority for the elderly to reduce health risks
- This comes amid rumours that PM Lee Hsien Loong may call a general election in July, soon after circuit breaker measures are further eased
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man walks past the Elections Department centre in Singapore on June 8. The city state has announced special measures for elections during the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP