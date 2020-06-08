North Korean mountains are seen from the South Korean island of Ganghwa. Activists arrived on the island to release more than 100 plastic bottles into the sea to wash up further north, but were stopped by villagers on the island. Photo: AFP
Tempers flare as South Korean villagers stop activists from sending rice, face masks to North
- Riot police tried to stop pushing and shoving as activists, mostly North Korean defectors, tried to release bottles into the sea on Ganghwa island
- This came as Pyongyang criticised Seoul for failing to stop leaflets being sent over the border, and failed to answer a regularly scheduled phone call
