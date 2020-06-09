Former chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, Musa Aman, is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in November 2018 after being arrested on corruption and money laundering charges, which have now been dropped. Photo: AP
Musa Aman, ally of ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak, acquitted of corruption, money laundering
- The former Sabah chief minister was facing 46 charges related to timber deals that took place between 2004 and 2008 in Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore
- The discharge has been compared to the deal cut with Najib’s stepson Riza Aziz, who was on trial for money laundering related to the 1MDB state fund
Topic | Malaysia
Former chief minister of Sabah state on Borneo island, Musa Aman, is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in November 2018 after being arrested on corruption and money laundering charges, which have now been dropped. Photo: AP