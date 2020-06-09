Philippine defence chief Delfin Lorenzana at the opening of the new beaching ramp built for the Philippine Navy. Photo: Handout from the Armed Forces of the Philippines
Happy anniversary China: Philippines plans US$26 million of military infrastructure on disputed South China Sea island Pag-Asa

  • While Manila officials were marking 45 years of ties with Beijing, the Philippine defence secretary was unveiling a plan likely to strain relations
  • US$26 million worth of military infrastructure is to be built on Pag-Asa island in the disputed South China Sea, Delfin Lorenzana announced
Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:52pm, 9 Jun, 2020

