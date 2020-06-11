Passengers pictured on a commuter-line train in Bogor, Indonesia, on June 10. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia sours on democracy as coronavirus ravages economy, survey finds

  • Widespread perceptions online hold that authoritarian systems such as China’s handled the crisis better than Western democracies like the US and UK
  • Observers have raised concerns that some in Indonesia, a young democracy with a history of dictatorship, may be yearning for a return to authoritarian rule
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Joe Cochrane
Updated: 12:29pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Passengers pictured on a commuter-line train in Bogor, Indonesia, on June 10. Photo: EPA
