Mahathir Mohamad (right) in 2018, beside Muhyiddin Yassin, who replaced him as prime minister earlier this year. Photo: AP
Mahathir expects Malaysia’s economy to rebound from coronavirus but foes get no credit
- Former prime minister believes Malaysia can recover sooner than many other countries but accuses current government of ‘doing too much politics’
- Mahathir singles out PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s reluctance to convene parliament to ratify stimulus measures or discuss raising debt-to-GDP ratio
