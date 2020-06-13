Mahathir Mohamad (right) in 2018, beside Muhyiddin Yassin, who replaced him as prime minister earlier this year. Photo: AP
Mahathir expects Malaysia’s economy to rebound from coronavirus but foes get no credit

  • Former prime minister believes Malaysia can recover sooner than many other countries but accuses current government of ‘doing too much politics’
  • Mahathir singles out PM Muhyiddin Yassin’s reluctance to convene parliament to ratify stimulus measures or discuss raising debt-to-GDP ratio
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 12:00pm, 13 Jun, 2020

