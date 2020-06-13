North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Singapore in 2018. Photo: AFP
Analysis |
Two years after historic Singapore summit, what remains of Trump-Kim bromance?
- Their historic 2018 meeting raised hopes of lasting peace and stability on Korean peninsula but the initial thaw did not yield further breakthroughs
- Even so, the apparent goodwill between the two leaders may yet prevent a return to the days of sabre-rattling and threats of ‘fire and fury’
Topic | North Korea
