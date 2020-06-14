Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal and fellow Thai student activists distribute milk tea cookies in Bangkok's Chinatown to commemorate the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Twitter
Milk Tea Alliance: are young Thais turning on China over Hong Kong?

  • A social media movement spanning Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong has raised concerns young Thais could be losing their sense of kinship with China
  • Interest among the country’s youth in learning Mandarin and studying at Chinese universities has never been higher, however
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 12:25pm, 14 Jun, 2020

