Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal and fellow Thai student activists distribute milk tea cookies in Bangkok's Chinatown to commemorate the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Twitter
Milk Tea Alliance: are young Thais turning on China over Hong Kong?
- A social media movement spanning Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong has raised concerns young Thais could be losing their sense of kinship with China
- Interest among the country’s youth in learning Mandarin and studying at Chinese universities has never been higher, however
