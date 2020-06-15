Karm Gilespie was handed the death penalty by a Guangzhou court on Wednesday, seven years after he was arrested for allegedly carrying 7.5kg of methamphetamine in his luggage. Photo: Facebook
Friends of Karm Gilespie shocked after Chinese court sentences ‘squeaky clean’ Australian to death
- Acquaintances and former business partners say they have been looking for the actor turned entrepreneur since his sudden disappearance in 2013
- He was arrested after more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine was found in his luggage at the Guangzhou airport
Topic | China-Australia relations
Karm Gilespie was handed the death penalty by a Guangzhou court on Wednesday, seven years after he was arrested for allegedly carrying 7.5kg of methamphetamine in his luggage. Photo: Facebook