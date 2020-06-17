Najib Razak was prime minister of Malaysia from 2009 to 2018. Photo: Reuters
Is Malaysia’s new government using Najib’s old playbook to stifle dissent?
- There has been a spate of police probes into voices critical of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration, including opposition politicians
- Critics say the moves are reminiscent of disgraced ex-premier Najib Razak’s reign, during which dozens of activists and politicians were charged with sedition
Topic | Malaysia
