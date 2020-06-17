People cross a street during the morning rush hour in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus recession won’t derail Singapore’s push for equal society: Tharman

  • The city state is bringing forward the hiring of public servants to boost employment, says minister
  • Upskilling is also vital, he says, vowing ‘we must never become a society where social pedigree and connections count for more than ability and effort’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 8:41pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People cross a street during the morning rush hour in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE