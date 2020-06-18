The central business district in Singapore. The city state has released updated campaigning guidelines, as speculation mounts that a general election could be called within weeks. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore election: no mass rallies but more media airtime for candidates

  • Singapore’s Elections Department has released fresh guidelines on campaigning, amid expectations that a general election could be weeks away
  • In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it will help facilitate ‘e-rallies’, but physical walkabouts are permitted if social distancing rules are observed
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 2:46pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The central business district in Singapore. The city state has released updated campaigning guidelines, as speculation mounts that a general election could be called within weeks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE