An Indian army convoy makes its way towards the border with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: what are New Delhi’s options to respond?
- Officially, escalation has been ruled out after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border skirmish with Chinese troops. But calls for a response are growing
- India could target Huawei’s 5G deal, or boost ties with the US. And while all out war is unlikely, its troops may take matters into their own hands
Topic | China-India border dispute
