An Indian army convoy makes its way towards the border with China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: what are New Delhi’s options to respond?

  • Officially, escalation has been ruled out after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a border skirmish with Chinese troops. But calls for a response are growing
  • India could target Huawei’s 5G deal, or boost ties with the US. And while all out war is unlikely, its troops may take matters into their own hands
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:14pm, 18 Jun, 2020

