A file picture of a Japan coastguard vessel sailing near the disputed East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Photo: Reuters
Japan files diplomatic protest over Chinese ships near disputed Diaoyu Islands

  • Chinese coastguard vessels have been operating near the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan, for 65 consecutive days
  • Tokyo said it will respond ‘firmly and calmly’, as analysts point out the showdown in the East China Sea is being replicated elsewhere in the region
Julian Ryall
Updated: 10:20am, 19 Jun, 2020

