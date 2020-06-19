A file picture of a Japan coastguard vessel sailing near the disputed East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China. Photo: Reuters
Japan files diplomatic protest over Chinese ships near disputed Diaoyu Islands
- Chinese coastguard vessels have been operating near the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan, for 65 consecutive days
- Tokyo said it will respond ‘firmly and calmly’, as analysts point out the showdown in the East China Sea is being replicated elsewhere in the region
Topic | Japan
