Mahathir Mohamad (right) and Anwar Ibrahim are at loggerheads over who should be Malaysia’s next prime minister should their coalition take power. Photo: AFP
In Malaysia, Mahathir-Anwar divide sees Pakatan Harapan counter-coup falter
- The multiracial coalition is seeking to sink the Malay-centric current government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who controversially took power in March
- But wrangling between the two veteran politicians, now in opposition, over who should be the next prime minister has the plan on the brink of collapse
Topic | Malaysia
